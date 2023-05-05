WalletHub spoke to Rebecca E. Sutter, DNP APRN BC-FNP, about the nursing profession. She is the director of Mason and Partners Clinic at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia.
What is the long-term outlook for the field of nursing?
Nursing is evolving and expanding in terms of roles and responsibilities. Nurses are increasingly being recognized as essential members of healthcare teams and are taking on more advanced and specialized roles. Additionally, we are seeing a shift in where healthcare is delivered, focusing on not just acute care but preventative care. COVID-19 highlighted the importance of community health and the need for nurses to work in non-traditional settings, such as public health clinics, schools, and community centers.
What tips do you have for recent nursing school graduates looking for a place to live and work?
Many hospitals offer nurse residency programs for recent graduates to help them transition into the workforce. These programs typically provide additional training and support, as well as opportunities for networking and professional development. There are many online resources available for nurses, including job boards, salary calculators, and housing websites. New graduates should take advantage of these resources to help them make informed decisions about where to live and work. Some hospitals and healthcare organizations may even offer relocation assistance so before accepting a position check with potential employers to see if they offer this benefit. Finding the right place to live and work can take time, so be patient and do not be afraid to ask for help or advice along the way!
What can local governments and health systems do to attract and retain high-quality nurses?
We know that retaining high-quality nurses is essential to improve patient outcomes and overall healthcare delivery. Some strategies to retain nurses include offering competitive salaries and benefits packages, providing opportunities for professional growth and development, such as continuing education programs and tuition reimbursement, providing flexible work schedules, ensuring safe staffing levels, and recognizing and appreciating the contributions of nurses through awards programs or employee recognition events. Additionally, leadership should provide an opportunity for career advancement within the organizations. Providing support for nurse leadership positions through mentorship programs and leadership training can help prepare nurses for leadership roles and increase their career satisfaction.
With nearly four out of 10 nurses reporting they felt burned out in recent years, what are some strategies for combating nurse burnout?
Nursing is a demanding and stressful profession, and many nurses experience burnout and leave the profession. It is important for healthcare organizations to recognize the impact of nurse burnout and to take proactive steps to prevent it. When nurses are supported in their roles, they are more likely to remain engaged and committed to their work. Organizations need to create a supportive work environment including providing opportunities for nurses to participate in decision-making, having supportive leadership, and fostering a positive team culture. One of the most important strategies includes addressing the nursing workload. Adequate staffing levels can help reduce nurse burnout and ensure that nurses have enough time to provide quality care to their patients. Some other strategies include providing ongoing training and education opportunities and offering flexible work schedules, such as part-time or job-sharing arrangements to help nurses manage work-life balance and reduce burnout.
Will the nursing shortage continue to impact the nursing healthcare trends in 2023 as well?
Unfortunately, the United States will continue to see a nursing shortage. As the population ages, the demand for healthcare services increases, which in turn increases the demand for nurses. Additionally, many nurses are part of the baby boomer generation, and as they retire, there are fewer experienced nurses to replace them. Sadly, research suggests that a significant number of new nurses leave bedside nursing within their first two years of practice, meaning organizations are constantly retraining and lacking experienced nurses. According to a 2019 report by the National Council of State Boards of Nursing, about 17.2% of new nurses leave their first nursing job within the first year, and 33.7% leave within two years. The report also found that factors such as low job satisfaction, lack of support, and inadequate staffing were associated with early turnover among new nurses. There is also a severe shortage of nursing faculty, which limits the number of students who can be trained. Healthcare organizations and policymakers need to address the nursing shortage through strategies such as increasing funding for nursing education programs, providing incentives for nurses to remain in the workforce, and improving working conditions for nurses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.