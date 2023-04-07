Billy Corgan presumed he would have been at the Independence Day parade last year in suburban Chicago had his partner and young children not been on a flight home from Spain.
The tea house Corgan owns in Highland Park, Illinois was closed for the parade, so the Smashing Pumpkins singer and wrestling promoter was home when he started receiving texts there was an active shooter in the town he’s lived in for about 20 years.
“It’s just this crazy land of like, should I go down there? Should I do something?” Corgan said. “I’ve heard all the stories now so I know a lot more about what happened. But in the moment, you don’t know what happened. All you know is there’s someone with a gun who just shot a bunch of people in Highland Park and is on the loose. You’ve entered this weird, crazy, shadowy world of, what has happened?”
The 56-year-old Corgan — who is about to head to Australia for a tour that marries the Smashing Pumpkins and the National Wrestling Alliance — did find a way to aid his community.
Corgan helped raise $250,000 for the Highland Park Community Foundation’s recovery fund during a live-streamed benefit concert last year.
Corgan is trying to raise funds again this weekend. The NWA held an autograph signing Thursday night and the company will run the NWA 312 pay-per-view on FITE on Friday night at Studio One, which is along the parade route. NWA will return Saturday to Studio One for multiple TV tapings.
“Yeah, life goes back to normal, we all have to get on with our business,” Corgan said.
“But at the same time, I feel it’s my responsibility to keep reminding people that there’s a long tail here on helping people, supporting people. The financial part is obviously an important part of it.
“But it’s also the spirit of the community to lead and say we have to keep working at this together.”
The Smashing Pumpkins will drop the third album later this month in their Atum trilogy, a three-act rock opera so expansive that Corgan’s friends told him he should ease up his workload.
“Why don’t you just sit back and enjoy your life, you’ve got little kids, focus on the wrestling, believe it or not,” Corgan said. “I ignored all that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.