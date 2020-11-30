The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 6:15 p.m. Nov. 21 at the intersection of Keller and Hampton, an unknown vehicle rear-ended a vehicle driven by Andrew J. Adams, 23, Effingham.
- At 2:07 p.m. Nov. 29 east of the intersection of Fayette and Henrietta, a vehicle driven by Benjamin Swanson, 31, Dieterich, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Joshua P. Wall, 26, Glen Carbon. Swanson was ticketed for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- A 14-year-old of Teutopolis was cited Nov. 19 on three counts of aggravated battery to a teacher.
- Johnna J. Brisentine, 22, Effingham, was cited Nov. 24 on charge of domestic battery.
