One county assessment officer told lawmakers that he estimated a 10th of the state’s property was inaccurately assessed, unfairly pushing a greater share of the tab for local government services onto other property owners.
Properties across Illinois are getting undervalued, forcing their neighbors to pick up the tab for local government.
The Illinois Property Tax Relief Task Force heard about improper behavior from assessors when they traveled to Coles County in southern Illinois earlier this month. The hearing was hosted by the Edgar County Watchdogs.
Part-time Iroquois County Assessor James Clarage said he researched property taxes across the state. He estimated that 10 percent of Illinois’ properties were improperly assessed and paying little-to-no taxes.
“A minimum of $3 billion of property tax is not put on the books,” he said.
He described an Iroquois County duplex that had been left off of property tax rolls by an assessor there, even after being scrutinized for it. When a municipality has property left off the rolls, Clarage said other property owners have to pay more.
“Each one of the other households in that village then has to pay $126 a year more on their real estate taxes,” he said.
The issue, Clarage said, was a lack of accountability.
“A county superintendent, a chief assessment officer, can tell everybody to go to hell,” he said. “There’s no legal action that anybody can take against him.”
The task force has until the end of the year to send lawmakers recommendations on how to lower property taxes.
Others at the meeting said charges can be brought against assessors if it’s proven they have improperly assessed a parcel.
The task force was created earlier this year to figure out how to lower Illinois’ property tax burden.
