DOYLESTOWN, Pa. — Honoring the sacrifice of fallen military heroes across the country, Travis Manion Foundation (TMF), one of the leading veteran service organizations in the country, is expanding #TheHonorProject initiative this year to 15 national cemeteries, with the goal of activating volunteers to visit our nation's fallen heroes, standing in for families and friends unable to visit their loved ones on Memorial Day Weekend.
Through #TheHonorProject, families of fallen service members and battle buddies are encouraged to request a personal visit to their fallen hero. On Memorial Day weekend, TMF volunteers across the country will personally visit and place American-made Flags of Valor wooden mementos at each hero's interment location, paying their respects and pausing to reflect on the sacrifices of those service members.
In 2021, TMF mobilized volunteers to visit 4,000 fallen heroes at Arlington National Cemetery outside of Washington, D.C. In 2022, TMF expanded to visit seven national cemeteries across the country.
Now in its third year, #TheHonorProject is expanding efforts to mobilize volunteers to honor heroes at 15 national cemeteries including:
Arlington National Cemetery (Arlington, VA)
Florida National Cemetery Bay Pines (Bushnell, FL)
Fort Logan National Cemetery (Fort Logan, CO)
Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery (San Diego, CA)
Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery (San Antonio, TX)
Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery (Glenville, GA)
Great Lakes National Cemetery (Holly, MI)
Hampton National Cemetery (Hampton, VA)
Jacksonville National Cemetery (Jacksonville, FL)
Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West (Hopkinsville, KY)
Rosecrans National Cemetery (San Diego, CA)
Tacoma National Cemetery (Kent, WA)
Valley of the Sun Mortuary & Cemetery (Chandler, AZ)
Washington Crossing National Cemetery (Bucks County, PA)
And a private ceremony at West Point National Cemetery (West Point, NY).
"Memorial Day weekend is a time to pause and reflect on the sacrifices of our nation's service members," said Ryan Manion, President, Travis Manion Foundation. "As we expand The Honor Project again this year to 15 locations across the country, it's our duty and obligation to stand in for those unable to visit their loved ones and honor the sacrifices of our nation's fallen heroes. These men and women gave their lives for a higher calling and a greater good. We, as a nation, need to say their names, learn their stories and preserve their legacies at our nation's most hallowed grounds."
The idea of #TheHonorProject was born on Memorial Day in 2020 from the efforts of Emily Domenech, whose grandfather, a World War II, Korea and Vietnam veteran, is buried in Arlington National Cemetery. When Emily visited Arlington that Memorial Day, she offered on Twitter to visit the graves of those who couldn't because of COVID-19 restrictions and her posts went viral.
Emily reached out to TMF to help scale the commitment to engage every American who wants to honor the fallen on Memorial Day. TMF President Ryan Manion, whose brother, Marine 1stLt Travis Manion, is also buried in Arlington National Cemetery, was moved by Emily's action. Ryan and Emily came together to create #TheHonorProject in 2021 out of a common purpose to carry on their loved ones' legacies of service.
In 2023, #TheHonorProject also coincides with the 50th anniversary of the National Cemetery Administration, marking the year Congress passed the National Cemeteries Act in 1973.
To submit a fallen hero or register to serve as a volunteer at a location near you, visit The Honor Project at travismanion.org/events/the-honor-project.
