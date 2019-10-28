Pritzker supports bill allowing college athletes to collect endorsement deals

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said during a news conference Monday in his office at the Capitol in Springfield that Illinois should become the second state to “stand up for giving student athletes their rights in a billion-dollar industry that they helped build.” He gave his support to a bill that would allow college athletes in Illinois to be paid for the use of their likeness. The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Emanuel “Chris” Welch, said the bill will be called for a vote Tuesday in the House Higher Education Appropriation Committee.