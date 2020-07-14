Gov. J.B. Pritzker took reporters’ questions at an event announcing $4.7 million in grant funding to expand the Illinois Apprenticeship Program to serve an additional 568 residents in training programs over the next two years.
The grants through the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity will go to 25 organizations across the state to expand training programs and partnerships with an emphasis on growth in underserved communities, according to the governor’s office.
The funding comes from a $2.8 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor and $1.9 million in discretionary workforce funds invested by the state.
Later in the day, the governor’s office announced the state will dedicate $108.5 million in federal Governor’s Emergency Education Relief, or GEER, funds to pre K-12 public schools and higher education institutions “to meet the unique challenges of COVID-19.”
The funding includes $10 million to support early childhood programs, including professional development to address the social-emotional needs of children. It also provides “flexible funding” to support home learning materials, personal protective equipment, technology or additional staffing for Preschool for All and Prevention Initiative programs in areas most impacted by COVID-19.
Another $50 million will go to K-12 schools in an effort to close the “digital divide,” train educators and parents and provide social-emotional supports for students, according to the governor’s office.
Of that, $32.5 million will go to certain districts to purchase devices such as laptops and tablets, and $7.5 million will help purchase WiFi hotspots and increase internet connectivity.
As well, $7.5 million will go to training for K-12 educators and families, and $2.5 million will go to the Illinois State Board of Education to create the Student Care Department. That department will “lead the development of an inter-departmental student health and safety team” which provides assistance to districts and responds to parent concerns, according to the governor’s office.
ISBE also received $569 million through the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, of which it has allocated $512 million directly to Illinois school districts to support COVID-19 responses.
The remaining funding will be allotted as follows: $33.3 million for laptops and tablets; $7.1 million for internet connectivity; $6.5 million for virtual coaching in support of an estimated 4,000 new teachers; $6.5 million for professional development; $2.8 million for state administration; and $685,000 for entities not eligible for the direct funds due to ineligibility for the federal Title I program.
Higher education will see $49 million from the governor’s allotment, with $46 million going directly to public universities and community colleges to address barriers created by COVID-19.
The program also contains $3 million in grants to support targeted initiatives to enroll and retain underrepresented, first-generation and high-need students at institutions of higher education in Illinois.
