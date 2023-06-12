Prairie Farms kicked off Dairy Month in a big way by partnering with 30 Feeding America food banks to donate 85 pallets of milk, which is over 346,000 milk servings. The donation honors the cooperative’s dairy farm families for their essential role in providing milk and dairy products to American families for 85 years.
“Over the past 85 years, Prairie Farms has established itself as one of America’s leading dairy cooperatives. In honor of our dairy farmers, we kicked off Dairy Month by partnering with Feeding America to make significant milk donations to 30 food banks in 14 states in America's heartland,” said Prairie Farms Chief Executive Officer/Executive Vice President Matt McClelland. “Without support from our dairy farmers, we would not be celebrating 85 years of feeding American families, and throughout the month, we’ll be reminding consumers that dairy farming is the original farm-to-table movement. Being a dairy farmer means working 365 days a year, and we are very proud of our farmer-owners for their commitment to providing milk and dairy products to millions of families each day.”
“Food prices and supply chain disruptions are affecting food banks, and household budgets for millions of families are tightening. In 2021, 34 million people — 1 in 10 people— experienced food insecurity in the U.S.,” said Dru Montri, Ph.D., vice president, Agri Food Engagement at Feeding America. “Prairie Farms’ milk donations to partner food banks across the Midwest will help communities facing hunger access this much-needed source of nutrients.”
The June 1 donation coincides with the kickoff of National Dairy Month and World Milk Day. National Dairy Month started in 1937 to promote drinking milk and has since become an annual tradition to celebrate the dairy industry’s contributions to the world. World Milk Day was established in 2001 by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) to recognize the importance of milk as a global food and to celebrate the dairy sector.
Not only is Prairie Farms celebrating its 85th anniversary and Dairy Month by giving back to communities, the company is also celebrating the support of millions of families who enjoy Prairie Farms’ 100% real dairy products. Now through June 30, 85 weekly winners will receive $85 dairy prize packages, and one grand prize winner will receive $850 cash, $850 dairy prize package, and Prairie Farms will make a $850 milk donation to the winner’s favorite food bank. As the campaign progresses, a new website will be revealed, along with dairy farmer influencer video segments, social, paid and earned media. The hub for all dairy month activities is prairiefarms.com/dairymonth.
