Illinois farmers are on pace to experience one of the worst years for harvesting because of cold, wet weather.
A wet spring and a cold autumn have combined to produce less than ideal conditions for growing crops, causing a delay in the harvest of corn and soybeans.
Mike Doherty, senior economist and policy analyst with the Government Affairs and Commodities Division of the Illinois Farm Bureau, said the delay yielded fewer amounts of corn and soybeans than normal.
“Many are looking to take their corn to commercial elevators where it can be easier to have it dried down than them trying to do it on their farms because of availability of fuel for drying,” he said.
Doherty added that prices have to rise to a certain point in order for farmers to deliver their produce instead of having it stored on their farms.
“At some point, the marketplace has to bid the price up and when you have a short crop like this – less volume coming in out of the fields because of low yields – you have more competition for available corn and soybeans,” he said.
According to U.S. Department of Agriculture data, 100 percent of the state’s corn had been harvested around this time last year while the soybean harvest is lagging 5 percent behind average.
Doherty said the Prairie State has received significant amounts of rainfall since the start of the year, the most in Illinois history.
“I guess from that standpoint, it’s sort of unprecedented,” he said. “Certainly in my last 30 years as an [agricultural] economist with twentysomething years up here in Illinois, I’ve never seen anything quite like this.”
Despite the problems farmers are facing, consumers are unlikely to feel the effects in the grocery store.
“It has almost no effect on those food prices,” Doherty said. “A very, very little effect. It’s very little.”
