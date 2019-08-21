The Effingham Police Department issued the following citations:

  • Brandon A. Lenz, 27, Windsor, Ontario, was cited Aug. 9 for improper lane usage.
  • A 15-year-old from Effingham was cited Aug. 18 for criminal trespass to vehicle and curfew
  • Douglas T. Hicks, 50, Newton was cited Aug. 20 for operating uninsured motor vehicle.
  • Steve Frey, 27, Effingham was cited Aug. 20 for speeding.

