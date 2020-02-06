The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 11:41 a.m. Feb. 3 at 1502 E. Fayette, a vehicle driven by Heidi J. Kinkelaar, 30, Teutopolis, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Sandra M. Michels, 58, Wheeler. Both drivers sustained injuries but refused treatment.
- At 12:12 p.m. Feb. 4 at the intersection of Banker and Clark, a vehicle driven by Nathan L. Webb, 45, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Norma L. Blythe, 48, Stewardson.
- At 12:25 p.m. Feb. 4 south of the intersection of Banker and Douglas, a vehicle driven by Joseph A. Flickinger, 29, Flora, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Brandon K. Behrens, 28, Schererville, Indiana. Flickinger was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
