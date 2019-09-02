The Effingham Police Department reported the following citations.
- On Aug. 29, a 13-year-old from Vandalia was cited for making a terrorist threat.
- On Aug. 30, a 15-year-old from Mt. Vernon and a 14-year-old from Effingham were cited for curfew violation
- Jennifer N. Schrecengost, 21, of Elkhart, Indiana, was cited on Aug. 29 for domestic battery.
- Kaleb H. Hohlt, 32, of Fairfield was cited Sept. 1 for operating an uninsured vehicle.
