The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
At noon Nov. 12 at 900 W. Temple, a vehicle driven by Mary L. VanMeter, 53, Effingham, slid on the ice-covered parking lot and struck a landscaping boulder.
At 4:50 p.m. Nov. 13 at 1312 N. Keller, an unknown vehicle struck a parked vehicle owned by Thomas Stark, Casey.
At 5:15 p.m. Nov. 13 at the intersection of Keller and Temple, a vehicle driven by Kevin L. Utz, 69, Effingham, pulled in front of and was struck by a vehicle driven by Harry R. Bivins, 84, Effingham.
At 7:45 p.m. Nov. 15 at the intersection of Third and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Aiden J. Beck, 17, Effingham, collided with a vehicle driven by Brenda J. Warner, 67, Effingham.
Bridgot N. Walton, 49, of Effingham was cited Nov. 7 for three counts of aggravated battery, resisting/obstructing a peace officer and trespassing.
