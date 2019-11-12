The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 3:30 a.m. Nov. 7 east of the intersection of National and Outer Belt West, a vehicle driven by Collin A. Gardner, 25, Effingham, left the roadway and struck and damaged an Illinois Department of Transportation guard rail.
- At 6:05 a.m. Nov. 7 at 102 N. Main, a vehicle driven by Jonathan W. Hensley, 30, Clinton, IN, struck a parked vehicle owned by Shirley McCormick, Shumway.
- At 7:29 a.m. Nov. 7 at the intersection of Edgar and Henrietta, a vehicle driven by Jaylynn A. Levitt, 17, Effingham, backed into a vehicle driven by Holden G. Lewis, 16, Effingham.
- At 7:10 p.m. Nov, 8 at 1910 W. National, a vehicle driven by Donald D. Zeigler, 77, Altamont, struck a deer.
- At 10:05 a.m. Nov. 9 west of the intersection of Henrietta and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Wilburn Binion, turned in front of and was struck by a vehicle driven by Scott L. Volpi, 53, Effingham. Binion was ticketed for failure to yield.
- At 8:40 a.m. Nov. 11 north of the intersection of Keller and Evergreen, a vehicle driven by Jaclyn L. Having, 33, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Dawn M. Cameron, 45, Effingham.
- At 12:42 p.m. Nov. 11 at the intersection of 4th and Santa Monica, a vehicle driven by Anthony D. Finney, 26, Effingham, lost control and slid off the ice-covered roadway before striking a culvert. Finney sustained injuries but refused treatment. Finney was ticketed for driving while license suspended and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- At 12:55 p.m. Nov. 11 west of the intersection of Evergreen and Keller, a semi driven by Clifton L. Wells, 46, Bakersfield, CA, struck a vehicle driven by Jason L. Williams, 36, Effingham. Williams sustained injuries but refused treatment.
- At 1:23 p.m. Nov. 11 at the intersection of Evergreen and Keller, a vehicle driven by James M. Willenborg, 55, Effingham, was unable to stop on the ice-covered roadway and rear-ended a vehicle driven by John D. Dial, 55, St. Elmo.
- Raven A. Watkins, 24, Effingham, was cited on Nov. 6 for no valid driver’s license.
- Joseph W. Peters, 39, Effingham, was cited on Nov. 8 for expired registration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.