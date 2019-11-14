The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 2 a.m. Nov. 12 at 1701 W. Evergreen, an unknown vehicle struck a parked semi owned by Pahoa Express Inc., Clinton Township, MI.
- At 3:24 a.m. Nov. 12 at 1701 W. Evergreen, an unknown vehicle struck a parked semi owned by GFI Denver Inc., Denver, CO.
- At 10:45 a.m. Nov. 13 south of the intersection of Willow and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Bruce I. Vanpelt, 60, Louisville, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Craig A. Seiler, 53, Newton.
