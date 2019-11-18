The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 10:18 a.m. Nov. 15 at the intersection of Keller and Evergreen, a vehicle driven by Steven K. Blievernicht, 49, Teutopolis, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Joshua P. Zink, 43, Louisville, causing Zink’s vehicle to rear-end a vehicle driven by Billie J. Yates, 64, Newton. Blievernicht was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
- At 12:33 p.m. Nov. 15 at 120 W. Jefferson, a vehicle driven by Garrett D. Burris, 30, Effingham, backed into a vehicle driven by Kristine C. Smith, 20, Vandalia.
- At 3:48 p.m. Nov. 15 at the intersection of Fayette and Fifth, a vehicle driven by Ashley E. Long, 27, Effingham, pulled into the path of and was struck by a vehicle driven by Natasha J. Tegeler, 36, Sigel.
- At 4:28 p.m. Nov. 15 at the intersection of Fayette and Henrietta, a semi driven by Andrew J. Baugher, 20, Toledo, rear-ended a vehicle driven by James W. Clark, 59, Effingham.
- Jordan A. Kritz, 30, of Effingham, was cited Nov. 15 for no rear registration plate light.
- Jennifer C. Howell, 51, of Dieterich, was cited Nov. 16 for expired registration and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
