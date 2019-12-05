The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 4:23 p.m. Nov. 26 at the intersection of Third and Jefferson, a vehicle driven by Andrew W. Goeckner, 36, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Delreen E. Schmidt-Lenz, 48, Strasburg.
- At 1:35 p.m. Dec. 1 at 803 W. Rickelman, a vehicle driven by Abby R. McIntyre, 18, Effingham, traveled off the roadway and rolled, striking and damaging a fence owned by Donald Goldstein, Effingham. McIntyre sustained injuries but refused treatment.
- At 6:30 p.m. Dec. 2 west of the intersection of Third and Evergreen, a vehicle driven by Jordan A. Stephens, 27, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Adam R. Burtch, 38, Effingham.
- Kimberly S. Proffitt, 48, Effingham, was cited Dec. 3 for driving while license suspended.
