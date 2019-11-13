The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 5:09 p.m. Nov. 11 at the intersection of US Highway 40 and Short, a vehicle driven by Robert L. McGee, 73, Effingham, lost control and slid off the ice-covered roadway before striking a stop sign owned by the City of Effingham and coming to rest in the ditch.
- At 5:24 p.m. Nov. 11 at the intersection of E. 1350 Fayette and Salt Creek Hill, a vehicle driven by Tamara K. Hannah, 54, Beecher City, was unable to stop on the ice-covered roadway and rear-ended a vehicle driven by David A. Katt, 41, Effingham.
- At 7:33 a.m. Nov. 12 at the intersection of N. Maple and W. Evergreen, a vehicle driven by Shane M. Addison, 40, Sullivan, was unable to stop on the ice-covered roadway and rear-ended a vehicle driven by Conday L. Bushue, 53, Mason.
- At 8:05 a.m. Nov. 12 at the intersection of W. Evergreen and Taylor, a vehicle driven by Christopher E. Mayhood, 45, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Jessica L. Black, 28, Effingham.
- At 2:29 p.m. Nov/ 12 25 feet north of the intersection of N. Henrietta and Franklin, a vehicle driven by Joan M. Jamison, 74, Teutopolis, slid on the ice-covered roadway collided with a guardrail owned by the City of Effingham, then backed up and pulled into a yard.
- At 3:31 p.m. Nov. 12 at 1315 N. 3rd, a vehicle driven by Krystal L. Wright, 35, Neoga, struck a deer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.