The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Glenn M. Starnes, 34, Altamont, July 8 on a Fayette County warrant for failure to appear in court on an original charge of possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine. Starnes was transferred to Fayette County authorities.
• Dustin R. Smith, 36, Effingham, reported to the Effingham County Jail July 8 to begin serving a 14-day sentence for a violation of an order of protection.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Cody L. Smith, 24, Pana, July 8 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on an original charge of possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine. Smith was in custody at last check.
• Altamont police arrested Nicholas A. Gatewood, 38, Altamont, July 8 on charges of disorderly conduct and resisting a peace officer. Gatewood posted $150 and was released.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Dalton G. Higgs, 24, Altamont, July 8 on two counts of domestic battery. Higgs was in custody at last check.
• John A. Kenter, 27, Effingham, reported to the Effingham County Jail July 8 to begin serving a 45-day sentence for driving while license suspended or revoked for driving under the influence for a second or subsequent time.
