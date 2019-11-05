The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 5:08 a.m. Nov. 1 at the intersection of Fayette and Banker, vehicles driven by Michael S. Hewing, 37, Neoga, and LeAnne M. Collins, 37, Casey, collided. Hewing was ticketed for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- At 8:18 p.m. Nov. 3 at 1200 N. Keller, a vehicle driven by David J. Miller, 44, St. Louis, MO, turned into the path of and was struck by a vehicle driven by Rhegan E. Riley, 16, Shumway. Miller sustained injuries and was transported by ambulance to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment. Riley, as well as three passengers in Miller’s vehicle (Rebecca D. Miller, 42, Soren A. Miller, 8, and Antje S. Miller, 5, all Terre Haute, IN), sustained injuries but refused treatment.
- Donna J. Ham, 30, Effingham, was cited on Nov. 4 for no valid registration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.