The Effingham Police Department reported the following incident. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 5:41 p.m. Jan. 3 on E. Fayette at the Salt Creek bridge, a deer struck a vehicle driven by Guy C. Brown, 55, Jewett.
- At 6:43 a.m. Dec. 31 east of the intersection of Willow and Eiche, a semi driven by Timothy P. Mueller, 53, Neoga, sideswiped a vehicle driven by Dennis W. Meyer, 61, Effingham.
- At 5:05 p.m. Dec. 31 at 1204 Ave of Mid America, a vehicle driven by Debra K. Kreke, 60, Effingham, pulled in front of and was struck by a vehicle driven by Gavin A. Hoene, 20, Effingham. The impact caused Hoene’s vehicle to strike a vehicle driven by Torrance L. Stephens, 17, Sigel. Kreke was ticketed for failure to yield.
- At 3:56 p.m. Jan. 3 east of the intersection of Eiche and Banker, a vehicle driven by Charles W. Brewbaker, 43, St. Elmo, backed into a vehicle driven by Chad K. Hoopingarner, 42, Mattoon.
- Stanley W. Mosby, 61, Effingham, was cited on Jan. 3 for no valid driver’s license.
- Chase G. Williams, 18, Olney, was cited on Jan. 3 for illegal possession of alcohol by a minor.
- Bradley G. Long, 38, Calhoun, was cited on Jan 4 for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- Garrett J. Funneman, 20, Effingham, was cited on Jan 5 for speeding.
- Patricia L. Murray, 52, Toledo, was cited on Jan. 5 for speeding.
