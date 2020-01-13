The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 10:16 p.m. Jan. 8 at 503 N. Maple, a vehicle driven by Sharon R. Summey, 78, Effingham, struck and damaged a light pole owned by HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital.
- At 5:54 p.m. Jan. 9 at 900 S. Outer Best West, a semi driven by James M. Floyd, 65, Texarkana, TX, struck and damaged a light pole owned by FedEx. Floyd sustained injuries and was transported by private vehicle to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment.
- Daniel M. Amacher, 20, Effingham was cited on Jan. 3 for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- Debra J. Payne, 41, Effingham, was cited on Jan. 8 for no valid driver’s license.
- Brandon C. Gerber, 39, Winter Park, FL, was cited on Jan. 9 for improper u-turn.
- Justin R. Prather, 21, Effingham, was cited on Jan. 10 for driving while license suspended and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
