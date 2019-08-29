The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents there were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 10:07 a.m. Aug. 25 at 1702 W. Evergreen, an unknown vehicle struck a parked semi owned by Impel Union Inc., Alsip.
- At 4:32 p.m. Aug. 26 at 1700 Ave of Mid America, a vehicle driven by Jesse L. S. Thomas, 22, Bible Grove, struck a vehicle driven by Loretta G. Peak, 63, Centralia.
- A 16-year-old from Effingham, was cited on Aug, 27 for domestic battery.
- Abigale R. Horn, 24, Effingham, was cited on Aug. 28 for illegal use of electronic communication device while driving.
