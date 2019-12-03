12-04-2019 Police Blotter 15 hrs ago The Effingham Police Department reported the following incident. At 12:55 p.m. Dec. 2 east of the intersection of Fayette and Walnut, a vehicle driven by Jason D. Zike, 38, Toledo, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Benjamin A. Smith, 29, Bement. Tags Vehicle Incident Transports Police Jason D. Zike Effingham Police Department Citation Benjamin A. Smith Walnut Toledo Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Print Edition Obituaries BLOEMKER, Mary Lou Dec 1, 1935 - Dec 1, 2019 Gyuran, Patricia Grissom, Gary Lueken, Nancy Cook, Charles Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSantas from throughout Central Illinois meet in EffinghamWoman killed in crash near VandaliaNew activities draw people to Effingham Hometown ChristmasEffingham Zoning Board OKs variance requestsFire destroys mobile home near Beecher City11-29-2019 Effingham County Jail bookingsEarly general stores in Effingham CountyTeutopolis High School Homecoming candidates announcedLibrary presentation tackles hidden drugs, paraphernalia in youths' roomsCommunity gathers for Thanksgiving meal Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
