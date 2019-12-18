The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 5:30 p.m. Nov. 23 at 1291 Thelma Keller, a vehicle driven by Madelyn M. Blakemore, 20, Windsor, pulled into the path of and was struck by a vehicle driven by Chelsey J. Mason, 21, Effingham. Blakemore was ticketed for driving while license suspended and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- At 6:22 a.m. Dec. 12 east of the intersection of Fayette and Oakridge, a vehicle driven by Blake C. Stuckey, 21, Effingham, struck a deer.
- At 10:51 a.m. Dec. 16 at the intersection of Maple and Evergreen, a vehicle driven by Lark H. Leighton, 24, Effingham, collided with a vehicle driven by Darrell W. Hathaway, 87, Effingham.
- At 11:45 a.m. Dec. 16 at the intersection of Keller and Evergreen, a vehicle driven by Brian D. Campbell, 18, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Pamela L. Schumacher, 37, Teutopolis.
- At 12:18 p.m. Dec. 16 at the intersection of Grove and Henrietta, a vehicle driven by Judy A. Kingston, 66, St. Elmo, slid on the snow-covered roadway and struck a vehicle driven by Andrew D. Gabel, 69, Effingham.
- At 12:34 p.m. Dec. 16 south of the intersection of Keller and Evergreen, a vehicle driven by Kimberly K. Eubank, 51, Greenup, rear-ended a vehicle driven by John C. Odle, 66, West Frankfort.
- At 12:37 p.m. Dec. 16 at 1203 N. Keller, a vehicle driven by Joshua Villa, 37, Hickory Hills, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Donald P. Telgmann, 61, Strasburg. Villa sustained injuries but refused treatment.
- At 1:15 p.m. Dec. 16 west of the intersection of 4th and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Roy W. Kingery, 44, Toledo, sideswiped a vehicle driven by Harold T. Fairbanks, 69, Effingham.
- At 1:39 p.m. Dec. 16 at 2400 S. Raney, a vehicle driven by Jeffrey T. Mayes, 57, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Harrison W. Fitzjarrald, 18, Altamont.
- At 3:30 p.m. Dec. 16 south of the intersection of Willow and Wabash, a vehicle driven by Dawn A. Kroenlein, 47, Dieterich, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Damon L. Douthit, 30, Lakeland, FL.
- At 9:37 a.m. Dec. 17 at the intersection of 3rd and Evergreen, a vehicle driven by Tomas S. Canfield, 28, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Catlyn M. Sawyer, 30, Effingham. Canfield was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
