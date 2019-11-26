The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 12:31 p.m. Nov 22 at 1104 W. Fayette, a vehicle driven by Harold S. Homann, 76, Altamont, backed into a pedestrian, James A. Kuhns, 62, Effingham. Kuhns sustained injuries and was transported by ambulance to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment.
- A 14-year-old from Altamont was cited on Nov. 21 for aggravated battery.
- A 14-year-old from Altamont was cited on Nov. 25 for aggravated battery.
