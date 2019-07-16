The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents there were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
• At 10:54 a.m. on July 9 at the intersection of Charlotte and Lilly,a vehicle driven by Heidi M. Hood, 29, Janesville, struck a vehicle driven by Roy S. Bowen, 65, Kinmundy. Hood was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
• At 7:21 a.m. on July 10 at 1204 Ave of Mid America, a vehicle driven by Vickie J. Lewis, 51, Jewett, struck and damaged a pole owned by Walmart.
• At 4:42 p.m. July 12 at the intersection of Fayette and Banker, a vehicle driven by Stacy M. Rosenkoetter, 48, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Sean R. Wilson, 36, El Paso, TX. Rosenkoetter was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
• Reanon L. Adams-Laws, 20, Newton was cited on July 9 for driving while license suspended.
The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Douglas P. Yates Jr., 30, Belleville, July 15 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Yates Jr. was in jail at last check.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Sunshine C. Cole, 46, Altamont, July 15 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. Cole was in jail at last check.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Edwardo Santiago, 35, Effingham, July 15 on charge of no valid driver's license. Santiago was in jail at last check.
• Effingham police arrested Ronald L. Pruitt III, 28, Belleville, July 15 on charges of possession of ammunition by felon and aggravated assault. Pruitt was in jail at last check.
• Effingham police arrested Caroline A. Minard, 43, Effingham, July 16 on a charge of theft over $300. Minard was in jail at last check.
