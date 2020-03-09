The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 12:53 p.m. March 5 at 303 E. Fayette, a vehicle driven by Lisa M. Rhodes, 50, Teutopolis, struck a vehicle driven by Daniel W. Scott, 36, Oblong.
- At 7:25 a.m. March 6 south of the intersection of Merchant and Temple, a vehicle driven by Douglas A. Murrell, 59, Effingham, struck a parked vehicle owned by Jarod Lin, Effingham.
- Kate S. Hartke, 16, Effingham, was cited on March 7 for speeding.
- Jarred M. Oleary, 20, Mason, was cited on March 7 for failure to signal when required.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.