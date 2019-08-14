The Effingham Police Department issued the following citations:
• Faith A. Tucker, 36, Altamont, was cited on Aug. 8 for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
• Bettyann M. Conner, 35, Mode, was cited on Aug. 8 for no valid driver’s license.
• Robin M. Parsons, 51, Shelbyville, was cited on Aug. 8 for retail theft.
• A 17-year-old from Effingham was cited Aug. 12 for aggravated domestic battery.
The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings.
• Maxwell G. Myers, 26, Effingham began serving Aug. 13 a 24-hour sentence on a Effingham County Drug Court sanction.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Chad M. Percival, 25, Watson, Aug. 13 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving under the influence, deer hunting permit violation, DUI alcohol. Percival posted $575 and was released.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Dustin L. Bowman, 29, Watson, Aug. 13 on a Jasper County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving on suspended license. Bowman was in jail at last check.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Justin P. Fields, 27, Macon, on the charge of operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Fields was given a $1,000 recognizance bond and released.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Rudy J. Dierkens, 37, Wheeler, Aug.13 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of domestic battery/physical contact and criminal damage to property under $300 and another charge of domestic battery/physical contact. Dierkens was given a notice to appear and released.
• Altamont police arrested Marla K. Golden, 55, Altamont, Aug. 13 on a charge of retail theft. Golden posted $150 and was released.
• Effingham police arrested Thomas J. Cox, 41, Florida, Aug. 14 on a charge of disorderly conduct. Cox was in jail at last check.
