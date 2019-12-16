The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 5:17 p.m. Dec. 6 south of the intersection of 4th and Wabash, a vehicle driven by Allison M. Linley, 33, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Alta C. Welker, 42, Effingham. Linley was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
- At 7:08 p.m. Dec. 6 at 2102 S. Banker, a vehicle driven by Kaitlin R. Doedtman, 19, Effingham, turned in front of and was struck by a vehicle driven by Angela R. Strohl, 33, Watson. A third vehicle, driven by Erika S. Kessler, 25, Clay City, sustained damage from crash debris that struck the vehicle. A passenger in Doedtman’s vehicle, Keith T. Williams, 19, Effingham, sustained injuries but refused treatment. Doedtman was ticketed for failure to yield and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- At 3:04 a.m. Dec. 10 north of the intersection of Raney and Niccum, a semi driven by Shahbaan E. Bakaye, 33, St. Louis, backed into a vehicle driven by Clayton W. Cramsey, 18, Mason.
- At 1:31 a.m. Dec. 13 at 2500 N. 3rd, an unknown vehicle struck a parked semi owned by Michael J. Madden III, Harrisburg, PA.
- At 4:36 a.m. Dec. 15 at the intersection of Keller and the Interstate 57 SB/I-70 WB exit ramp, an unknown vehicle struck and damaged an Illinois Department of Transportation traffic signal light.
- Helana L. Hatfill, 33, Stewardson, was cited on Dec. 12 for retail theft.
- William R.M. Carter, 22, Effingham, was cited on Dec. 13 for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- Tymber D. Jordan, 18, Watson, was cited on Dec. 13 for theft from a motor vehicle.
- Phyllis J. Stumeier-Roop, 75, Effingham, was cited on Dec. 14 for speeding.
