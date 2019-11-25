The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 5:54 p.m. Nov. 22 at the intersection of Henrietta and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Seth O. Powell, 20, Brownstown, struck a vehicle driven by Deonte L. King, 25, Altamont.
- At 8:34 p.m. Nov. 22 at the intersection of Temple and 3rd, a vehicle driven by Gabe D. Eaton, 16, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Vicki A. Niemerg, 59, Dieterich.
- Michael R. Whitaker, 31, Shumway, was cited on Nov. 21 for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- Michael M. Meyer, 27, Effingham was cited on Nov. 22 for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
