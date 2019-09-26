The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 1 p.m. Sept 11 at the intersection of Evergreen and Maple, an unknown vehicle struck a vehicle driven by Claudia L. Gale, 74, Effingham. Gale sustained injuries and was later transported by private vehicle to a medical practitioner for treatment.
- At 6 p.m. Sept 20 at the intersection of Banker and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Hallie M. Brockett, 22, Mason, struck a vehicle driven by Clinton A. Ghast, 38, Teutopolis. Ghast sustained injuries but refused treatment. Brockett sustained injuries and was transported by ambulance to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital. Brockett was ticketed for failure to yield and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- At 3:35 p.m. Sept 21 north of the intersection of Keller and Evergreen, a vehicle driven by Stephenie D. Kuhl, 46, Newton, turned into the path of and was struck by a vehicle driven by Rebecca N. Vineyard, 39, Casey. Both drivers as well as a passenger in Kuhl’s vehicle, Alunina B. Kuhl, 33, Newton, and two passengers in Vineyard’s vehicle, Sadie E. Vineyard, 10, Casey, and Samuel P. Vineyard, 7, Casey, all sustained injuries but refused treatment.
- Dalton W. Dasenbrock, 21, Effingham, was cited on Sept 21 for expired registration.
- Corey W. Dasenbrock, 42, Effingham, was cited on Sept 21 for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- Braydon A. Stoneburner, 23, Effingham, was cited on Sept 23 for driving while license suspended.
