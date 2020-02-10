The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 11:22 p.m. Feb. 4 at 2500 N. 3rd, an unknown vehicle struck a parked semi owned by Pam Transport Inc, Indianapolis.
- At 7:21 a.m. Feb. 6 at the intersection of Keller and Ave of Mid America, a vehicle driven by Mary R. Stuckey, 70, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Michael D. Todd, 64, Leesburg, IN.
- At 7:45 a.m. Feb. 6 at the intersection of Raney and Pike, a vehicle driven by Brody R. Niebrugge, 16, Watson, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Chloe L. Koester, 16, Effingham.
- At 6:45 a.m. Feb. 7 at the intersection of Keller and Hampton, a vehicle driven by Davetta C. Wozniak, 21, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Mary A. Sanders, 76, Effingham.
- At 2:02 a.m. Feb. 8 at 1809 W. Fayette, a vehicle driven by Ryan T. Hoffman, 38, Altamont, struck and damaged the east wall of Chasers Sports Bar. Hoffman was ticketed for driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident.
- At 11:05 a.m. Feb. 8 at the intersection of Keller and Temple, a vehicle driven by Diane L. Tolliver, 61, Louisville, collided with a vehicle driven by Elizabeth A. Stalling, 57, Effingham. Tolliver was ticketed for disobeying traffic control device.
- A 17-year-old from Altamont was cited on Feb. 6 for failure to register as a sex offender.
