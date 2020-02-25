The Effingham Police Department reported the following citation.
Nicholas J. Flach, 67, Effingham, was cited on Feb. 24 for no valid driver’s license.
Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the morning. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible..
A few clouds. Low 23F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: February 26, 2020 @ 12:18 am
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.