The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 1:29 p.m. Jan. 11 north of the intersection of Henrietta and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Katelyn E. Koontz, 16, Effingham, collided with a vehicle driven by Robert E. Bone Jr., 25, Effingham.
- Between 1 and 2:15 p.m. Jan. 24 at 1011 Ford, an unknown vehicle struck a parked vehicle owned by James Prather, Vandalia.
- At 9:40 a.m. Jan. 25 at the intersection of Jefferson and Henrietta, a vehicle driven by Gene R. Schumacher, 62, Altamont, turned into the path of and was struck by a vehicle driven by Kalina R. Dunn, 20, Effingham. Dunn and a passenger in Dunn’s vehicle, Aubree J. Dunn, 2, Effingham, both sustained injuries but refused treatment. Schumacher was ticketed for disobeying traffic control device.
- At 7:19 a.m. Jan. 26 at 1701 W. Evergreen, an unknown semi struck a parked semi owned by Georgian Freight Lines, Brampton, Ontario, Canada.
- Jasmine J. Higgins, 19, Effingham, was cited on Jan. 15 for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- Tyson J. Zerrusen, 19, Teutopolis, was cited on Jan. 25 for illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor.
- Jeannie M. Sowers, 30, Altamont, was cited on Jan. 26 for improper lighting.
- Jordan A. Kritz, 30, Effingham, was cited on Jan. 26 for improper display of registration and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- Kaitlyn G. Durbin, 18, Beecher City, was cited on Jan. 26 for failure to signal when required.
- Scott S. Pearcy, 44, Mason, was cited on Jan. 26 for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
