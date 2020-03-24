The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 11:29 a.m. March 22 at the intersection of Keller and Midtowne, a vehicle driven by Lisa E. Berkel, 53, Effingham, pulled into the path of and was struck by a vehicle driven by Richard A. Milanec, 38, Shumway. Berkel, as well as a passenger in Berkel’s vehicle, Bill M. Turner, 76, Teutopolis, and a passenger in Milanec’s vehicle, Melissa E. Milanec, 33, Shumway, sustained injuries but all refused treatment.
- Michael L. Owens, 51, Watson, was cited on March 20 for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
