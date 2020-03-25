The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 9:08 a.m. March 15 at 1701 W. Evergreen, a semi driven by Maurice B. Bloomfield, 59, Charlotte, N.C., struck a parked semi owned by Kina Trucking Inc., Sterling Heights, MI. Bloomfield was ticketed for leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
- At 10:30 a.m. March 19 at 1315 Althoff, a vehicle driven by Vera M. Koester, 73, Teutopolis, hydroplaned, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and strike and damage an Ameren utility pole. The impact caused Koester’s vehicle to then strike a parked vehicle owned by Kathleen Thomas, Effingham. Koester sustained injuries but refused treatment. Koester was ticketed for driving too fast for conditions.
- At 1:02 p.m. March 19 west of the intersection of Fayette and Mulberry, a vehicle driven by Elijah T. Seaman, 17, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by James W. Teeter, 61, Effingham.
- At 7:30 a.m. March 24 at 1704 W. Evergreen, a semi driven by Hakan Yilmaz, 38, Hagerstown, M.D., struck a garage door owned by Speedco. Being hauled on the trailer was a vehicle owned by GTR Auto, Lancaster, PA, which sustained damage during the incident.
- At 9:32 a.m. March 24 at 1204 Ave of Mid America, an unknown semi struck and damaged a light pole owned by Walmart.
- Maurice B. Bloomfield, 59, Charlotte, N.C., was cited on March 15 for reckless driving.
