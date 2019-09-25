The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.

  • At 10:15 a.m. Aug 21 at 1101 Avenue of Mid America, an unknown vehicle struck a parked vehicle owned by Twyla J. Harvey, Newton.
  • At 11:50 a.m. Sept 14 at the intersection of N. Henrietta and W. Jefferson, a vehicle driven by Lance C. Phillips, 28, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Glen R. Hetzel, 76, Effingham. Hetzel sustained injury but refused treatment.
  • At 11:18 a.m. Sept 18 south of the intersection of N. Keller and W. Temple, a vehicle driven by Jamie R. Kelso, 37, Athens, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Ralph D. Weber, 86, Newton. Weber sustained injury and was transported by private vehicle to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital.
  • At 10:20 a.m. Sept 19 at 111 S. Outer Belt West, a semi driven by Monty L. Willis, 62, Magnolia, AZ, collided with a vehicle driven by Melissa L. Keller, 51, Effingham. Keller sustained injury and was transported by Ambulance to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment.
  • At 8:02 p.m. Sept 19, a vehicle driven by Taylor P. Richardson, 16, Dieterich, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Walter H. Smith, Jr, 75, Teutopolis. Richardson was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

