The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents there were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
• A 14-year-old from Effingham was cited on Aug. 4 for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings.
• Merl E. Moulton Jr., 37, Effingham, began serving a 24-hour sentence Aug. 5 on an Effingham County Problem-Solving Court sanction.
• Brandon M. Staton, 37, Flora, began serving Aug. 5 a 10-day sentence for driving while license suspended.
• Effingham police arrested Cordell A. Kersey, 23, Effingham, Aug. 5 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license suspended. Kersey posted $425 and was released.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Sara E. Slover, 32, Flora, Aug. 5 on a charge of no valid driver's license. Slover posted $250 and was released.
• Effingham police arrested Douglas E. Claar, 48, Effingham, Aug. 6 on a charge of domestic battery. Claar was in jail at last check.
• Effingham police arrested Delois E. Butler, 55, Effingham, Aug. 6 on a charge of domestic battery. Butler was in jail at last check.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Charles D. Yoder, 58, Marion, Aug. 6 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of theft. Yoder was in jail at last check.
