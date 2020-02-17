The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 11:22 p.m. Feb. 8 at 1702 W. Evergreen, an unknown vehicle struck a parked vehicle owned by Dolores Schoenhoff, Watson.
- At 8:21 p.m. Feb. 12 east of the intersection of Keller and Ford, a vehicle drive by Byron L. Guthrie, 18, St. Elmo, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Sue D. Heth, 71, Shumway.
- At 7 p.m. Feb. 13 at 1805 Fayette, an unknown vehicle struck a parked semi owned by Marten Transport LTD, Zionsville, IN.
- At 1:17 p.m. Feb. 14 south of the intersection of Keller and Ave of Mid America, a vehicle driven by Michel L. Rouleau, 60, Altamont, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Reese L. Jones, 17, Sigel, causing Jones’ vehicle to rear-end a vehicle driven by Ian A. West, 27, Stewardson.
- At 6:19 a.m. Feb. 14 at the intersection of 4th and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Amber R. Caudill, 22, Teutopolis, struck a vehicle driven by Daniel A. Dust, 31, Effingham. Caudill was ticketed for failure to yield to emergency vehicle.
- At 12:37 p.m. Feb. 16 at the intersection of 4th and Fayette, a vehicle driven by James D. Megenhardt, 50, St. Elmo, struck a vehicle driven by Shirley A. Cheadle, 84, Effingham. Cheadle sustained injuries and was transported by ambulance to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment. Megenhardt was ticketed for failure to yield.
- Ryan T. Hoffman, 38, Altamont, was cited on Feb. 8 for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- Douglas M. Buening, 60, Effingham, was cited on Feb. 13 for illegal transportation of alcohol.
- Kerry J. St. Pierre, 41, Olney, was cited on Feb. 13 for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- A 15-year-old from St. Elmo was cited on Feb. 13 on two counts of aggravated battery.
- Zackary S. Britz, 31, Springfield, was cited on Feb. 14 for driving while license revoked.
