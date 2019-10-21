The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 4:46 p.m. Oct 9 east of the intersection of Henrietta and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Ethan R. Harpster, 19, Effingham, pulled into the path of and was struck by a vehicle driven by Preston L. Miller, 22, Effingham.
- At 7:33 a.m. Oct 17 at the intersection of Henrietta and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Keyara J. Wilkinson, 18, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Jacob T. Lustig, 32, Effingham.
- At 2 a.m. Oct 18 south of the intersection of Banker and Airport, a vehicle driven by Kailey E. Butts, 19, Louisville, struck a deer.
- At 5:54 p.m. Oct. 18 at the intersection of Fayette and Outer Belt West, a vehicle driven by Daniel J. Hankins, 59, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Jeht T. Wendt, 28, Effingham. A passenger in Wendt’s vehicle, James T. Wendt, 9, Effingham, sustained injuries and was transported by ambulance to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment.
- At 6:20 p.m. Oct 19 at 1204 Ave of Mid America, a semi driven by David M. Lotridge, 51, Pompano Beach, FL, struck and damaged a pole owned by Walmart.
