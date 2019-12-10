12-11-2019 Police Blotter 7 hrs ago The Effingham Police Department reported the following citation. Krista R. Morris, 24, Effingham, was cited on Dec. 9 for possession of between 10 and 30 grams of cannabis. Tags Effingham Police Department Incident Police Citation Injury Krista R. Morris Police Blotter Cannabis Possession Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Print Edition Obituaries White, Raymond Haney, Clarence Brown, Donald (Homann) Tilford, Dr. Imogene Manford, Raymond Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesEffingham amends definition of 'drug free' work placeIllinois State Police trooper charged with sexual assaultJail BookingsJim NOwlan, guest columnist: The Illinois Tax Man cometh; how should we greet him?Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame: Area coaches to join 2020 classNew activities draw people to Effingham Hometown ChristmasExpanding rural broadband: USDA announces $12.8 million loan-grant for Wabash TelephoneBombers down Dieterich in NTC action12-6-2019 Effingham Police reportsGrading Unit 40 Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
