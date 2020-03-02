The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 3:52 p.m. Feb. 27 at the intersection of Banker and Clark, a vehicle driven by Brandy L. Simmons, 40, Edgewood, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Tamara D. Klepzig, 55, Altamont. Simmons was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
- Julie H. Dehart, 58, Louisville, was cited on Feb. 28 for speeding.
- Devin M.R. Durbin, 24, Effingham, was cited on Feb. 29 for a violation order of protection.
- Brynn M. Flack, 20, Effingham, was cited on March 1 for speeding.
- Stacy D. Korando, 45, Effingham, was cited on March 1 for speeding.
