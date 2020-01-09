The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.

  • At 8:36 a.m. Jan. 3 at 1108 S. Willow, a semi driven by Duane K. Lewis, 29, Florissant, MO, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Sandy K. Woodward, 41, Robinson. Woodward sustained injury was transported to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital by Abbott Ambulance Service. Lewis was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
  • Tanner D. Loy, 19, Effingham, was cited on Jan. 6 for expired registration sticker.

