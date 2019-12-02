The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 2 a.m. Nov. 23 at 1601 Hillside, an unknown vehicle struck a parked vehicle owned by Lowman Courtright, Effingham.
- At 7:31 a.m. Nov. 23 at 2007 W. National, a vehicle driven by Jeremy M. Rinkel, 40, Effingham, struck a deer.
- At 7:42 a.m. Nov. 25 at 205 S. 1st, a vehicle driven by Jimmy R. Smothers, 60, Effingham, backed into a vehicle driven by Meghann J. Jerden, 35, Effingham.
- At 4:23 p.m. Nov. 25 at the intersection of 3rd and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Tamela S. Weaver, 56, Edgewood, struck a vehicle driven by Hailey M. Long, 28, Effingham. Weaver was ticketed for disobeying traffic control device.
- At 6:48 a.m. Nov. 26 at the intersection of Raney and Wernsing, a vehicle driven by Gary L. Washburn, 60, Montrose, backed into a vehicle driven by Joseph H. Goeckner, 30, Dieterich.
- At 2:02 p.m. Nov. 26 at the intersection of Banker and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Acacia R. Kresin, 21, Beecher City, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Darrell M. Hoffman, 59, Effingham.
- At 4:33 p.m. Nov. 26 at the intersection of 3rd and Temple, a vehicle driven by Laura L. Glover, 64, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Charles C. Lustig, 24, Effingham. Glover was ticketed for disobeying traffic control device.
- At 4:47 p.m. Nov. 26 at the intersection of Maple and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Jason A. Fry, 24, Shumway, sideswiped a vehicle driven by K.D. Rodgers, 78, Effingham.
- At 6:22 p.m. Nov. 26 on I57 NB/I70 EB at mile marker 158, a vehicle driven by Alexander W. Erlien, 30, Janesville, WI, lost control and left the roadway before striking and damaging an Illinois Department of Transportation guard rail cable.
- At 9:49 a.m. Nov. 27 at 1016 S. Willow, a vehicle driven by Mary M. Niemerg, 68, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Hannah S. Houser, 22, Willow Hill. Niemerg was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
- At 12:45 p.m. Nov. 28 at 1500 W. Fayette, an unknown vehicle struck a parked vehicle owned by CSS, Teutopolis.
- At 6:30 a.m. Nov. 29 east of the intersection of Keller and Avenue of Mid America, a vehicle driven by Wayne F. Greenwood, 79, Effingham, sideswiped a vehicle driven by Patsy M. Bodeker, 72, Altamont.
- At 12:15 a.m. Nov. 30 south of the intersection of 3rd and Jefferson, a vehicle driven by Steven J. Frey, 27, Effingham, left the roadway and struck a curb before striking and damaging an Illinois Department of Transportation street sign. Frey was ticketed for driving under the influence, improper lane usage, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- At 1:57 p.m. Nov. 30 south of the intersection of Banker and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Connie R. Rieman, 83, Teutopolis, sideswiped a vehicle driven by Elixa G. Enriquez-Gabriel, 22, Effingham.
- At 7:08 p.m. Nov. 30 east of the intersection of Keller and Avenue of Mid America, a vehicle driven by Sarah L. Neal, 55, Effingham, sideswiped a vehicle driven by Jordan A. Poe, 49, Toledo.
- A 17-year-old from Effingham was cited on Nov. 27 for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- A 15-year-old from Effingham was cited on Nov. 27 for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Sherry F. Guthrie, 40, Effingham, was cited on Nov. 28 for domestic battery.
- Megan B. Kraft, 32, Effingham, was cited on Nov. 28 for driving while license suspended and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- William S. Swingler, 18, Effingham, was cited on Dec. 1 for operating an uninsured motor vehicle
