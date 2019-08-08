The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings.
• Effingham police arrested Brooke P. Key, 40, Shelbyville, Aug. 7 on a Shelby County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of violation of probation and a Macon County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of retail theft. Key was released to Macon County authorities.
• Effingham police arrested Jeremy D. Key, 31, Shelbyville, Aug. 7 on an Illinois Department of Corrections warrant for parole violation-failure to comply. Key was transported to the Department of Corrections.
• Effingham police arrested Shannae E. Weaver, 40, Effingham, Aug. 7 on a charge of criminal trespass to property. Weaver was in jail at last check.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Dustin Cornell, 30, Montrose, Aug. 7 on a charge of failure to register as sex offender. Cornell paid $300 and was released.
• Effingham police arrested Caroline A. Minard, 43, Effingham, Aug. 7 on a Coles County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of shoplifting. Minard was in jail at last check.
• Illinois State Police arrested Devin M. Wolfert, 29, Effingham, Aug. 7 on an Effingham County failure to appear warrant attachment for contempt. Wolfert posted $200 and was released.
• Illinois State Police arrested Robert E. Bone Jr, 25, Effingham, Aug. 7 on a charge of unlawful possession of medical cannabis by a passenger. Bone posted $150 and was released.
• Effingham County deputies arrested David E. Jones, 47, Pana, Aug. 8 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license revoked. Jones was released per judge.
• Effingham police arrested David W. Reed, 45, Effingham, Aug. 8 on a charge of possession of meth. Reed was in jail at last check.
