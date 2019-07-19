The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents there were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
• At 4:03 p.m. June 24 at the intersection of N. Maple and Holiday, a vehicle driven by Skylar Vonderheide, 22, Stewardson struck a vehicle driven by Landon J. Wolfe, Dieterich. Vonderheide was ticketed for failure to yield turning left.
• At 4:35 p.m. July 17 north of the intersection of S. 4th and Hendelmeyer, a vehicle driven by Kyle M. Ruffner, 15, Effingham collided with a vehicle driven by Joann Purcell, 31, Effingham.
• Chris M. Mayhaus, 42, Effingham was cited on July 17 for operating uninsured motor vehicle.
• Molly J. Weis, 20, Effingham was cited on July 18 for operating uninsured motor vehicle.
The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings.
• Effingham police arrested Justin C. Winterrowd, 23, Effingham, July 18 on the charge of failure to register as a sex offender. Winterrowd was in jail at last check.
• Effingham police arrested Rachael L. Stephens, 25, Effingham, July 18 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of burglary. Stephens posted a $2,500 recognizance bond and was released.
• Illinois State Police arrested Jessica R. Dixon, 32, Gary, Indiana, July 18 on the charge of driving while license suspended. Dixon posted $250 and was released.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Nicholas R. Griffith, 21, Effingham, July 19 on charges of unlawful use of a weapon in a bar and aggravated assault. Griffith posted $1,000 and was released.
