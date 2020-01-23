01-24-2020 Police Blotter Jan 23, 2020 8 hrs ago The Effingham Police Department reported the following citation: Drese C. Wright, 18, Effingham, was cited on Jan. 18 for operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Tags Effingham Police Department Citation Police Blotter Motor Vehicle Police Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Print Edition Obituaries DeVore, Judith Sowers, Betty Repking, Doris RICKETTS, Betty Mar 30, 1937 - Dec 19, 2020 NIEBRUGGE, Mark Apr 26, 1951 - Jan 19, 2020 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesEffingham National Guard company to deploy to AfghanistanSecond arrest made in Shumway arsonTears and pride as Illinois soldiers deployPlea expected in mall crash caseMonitoring Marijuana: Local law enforcement adjusts to cannabis policingAnn Deters named EDN Citizen of the Year01-17-2020 Effingham Police reportsPlan commission approves recreational marijuana permit; city council votes TuesdayCounty school boards discuss teacher shortageAltamont man pleads not guilty in battery case Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
