The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents there were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 1:19 p.m. Sept. 4 north of the intersection of Keller and Hampton, a vehicle driven by Leevi R. Baker, 24, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Shari L. Roy, 52, Mattoon.
- At 4:08 p.m. Sept. 4 at the intersection of Keller and W. Evergreen, a semi driven by Ahmed A. Mohammed, 31, Detroit, MI, struck a vehicle driven by Taylor M. McFarland, 18, Altamont. Mohammed was ticketed for improper lane usage.
- At 3:47 p.m. Sept. 5 west of the intersection of Fayette and Cherry, an unknown vehicle rear-ended a vehicle driven by Robert E. Bramble, 61, Millville, DE.
- At 4:33 p.m. Sept. 5 at the intersection of Grove and Henrietta, a vehicle driven by Dennis C. W. Lorton, 39, Effingham, backed into a vehicle driven by Curtis L. Christianson, 18, Effingham.
- At 7:43 p.m. Sept. 7 at 1510 Ave of Mid-America, a vehicle driven by Sharon Dong, 16, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Matilda A. Dzakuma, 69, Effingham.
- Shastine L. McClendon, 33, Effingham was cited on Sept. 2 for battery.
- A 13-year-old from Effingham was cited on Sept. 2 for battery, resisting/obstructing a peace officer and trespassing.
- Niccole L. Bauman, 47, Toledo was cited on Sept. 2 for possession of methamphetamine, driving under the influence of drugs, endangering the life/health of a child, possession of drug paraphernalia and improper lane usage.
- Darrin E. Duvall, 36, Toledo was cited on Sept. 6 for driving while license suspended.
- Nicholas T. Craig, 30, Dieterich was cited on Sept. 7 for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
