The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 12:39 p.m. Jan. 30 at 1203 N. Keller, a vehicle driven by Miriam K. Mouser, 81, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Kenneth L. Ramsey Jr., 61, Louisville.
- At 12:46 p.m. Jan. 31 at the intersection of Keller and Evergreen, a vehicle driven by Judy A. Greene, 76, Effingham, turned in front of and was struck by a vehicle driven by Janice A. Lamkin, 78, Effingham. Green was ticketed for failure to yield.
- At 12:11 p.m. Feb. 1 at the intersection of Temple and Maple, a vehicle driven by Mary A. Holland, 60, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Sara L. Whitehall, 55, Mattoon.
- At 11:04 a.m. Feb. 2 at the intersection of Fayette and 4th, a vehicle driven by Jeremy D. Deters, 36, Montrose, turned in front of and was struck by a vehicle driven by Maximilian N. Arroyo, 28, Effingham. Arroyo sustained injuries and was transported by ambulance to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment. Deters was ticketed for failure to yield.
- Waylen J. Kollman, 19, Effingham, was cited on Jan. 31 for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- Curt L. Harrington, 47, Effingham, was cited on Feb. 1 for expired registration.
- Vayda L. Gabel, 17, Effingham, was cited on Feb. 1 for improper use of turn signal.
- Allison M. Linley, 33, Effingham, was cited on Feb. 1 for illegal texting while driving.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.